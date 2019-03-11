|
|
Jeannine Cox Gaylor, 90, of Poteau passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.
Jean was born Nov. 11, 1928, in Ardmore to James Rule and Alma (Wintin) Cox. Jean was a loving and loved wife, mother and grandmother; a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School; Friends of the Library and Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Auxiliary with over 3,000 volunteer hours. She and James also owned Gaylor's Garden Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, James Gaylor; sister, Mary Joyce Woodley.
Jean was blessed with daughters, Jan Thompson and husband Jerry, Andra Burton; grandchildren, Kela and Will Miller, Jake Thompson and Justin Burton; great-grandchildren, Jet Thompson, Eli Miller and Finn Miller; special sister in law, Liz Newman; brother in law, Bob Gaylor; two nieces, one nephew, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the First United Methodist Church, Poteau, with the Rev. Jim Perkin officiating.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019