1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jerry Ben Houston, 79, of Chanute, Kan., passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute.

Jerry was born on July 16, 1939 in Maude, the son of Warren and Ruth (Sturgis) Houston. He grew up in Monroe.

Jerry lost his vision from a brain tumor when he was 5 years old, but that did not keep him from doing anything he wanted to do, including climbing mountains, getting lost in a new pond while exploring and mounting numerous roof tops. He attended the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee. He then attended Eastern A&M in Wilberton and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State College in Stillwater.

Jerry and Anna Denton were united in marriage on Aug. 31, 1969, at the Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute. She survives him at the home. Jerry worked for the state of Kansas for 36 years as a rehabilitation teacher for the visually impaired. He really enjoyed helping his clients learn how to manage in a sighted world. Jerry was a member of Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute and an ordained deacon in the Southern Baptist faith. Jerry was also a member of the Gideons. He was a past member of the Toast Masters and was a member of the Lions Clubs for 50 years.

Jerry loved his God and family more than anything. He also enjoyed visiting and drinking coffee with anyone who would take time to do so. He loved traveling and had visited Sweden and all but three of the 50 states. He also enjoyed hosting exchange students in his home and he would become very attached to them.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Anna; brothers, Robert Dunn of Poteau and Jeffrey Dunn and wife Barbara of Lake Wister; sisters, Helen Hughes and husband Kelly of Poteau, Sharon Hurst and husband Jim of Poteau, Linda Reiter and husband Joe of Canadian and Margaret Otterson and husband Kevin of Owasso and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Dunn.

A visitation will be held on from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Countryside Funeral Home Johnson Chapel at 101 N. Highland in Chanute. Services will be at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute followed by burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Gideons or the Lion's Club and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home. Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019