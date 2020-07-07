1/1
Jerry Wayne Golihare
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Wayne Gollihare, 74, passed away from COPD in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and close friends on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Jerry was born July 20, 1946 in Panama to Everett and Inez Gollihare.
He enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friend Lynda Beasley, NASCAR racing, restoring his 1970 Chevy truck he calls "Pearl" and hanging out with friends at Charlie's.
He is survived by his son Jack Dan Gollihare and wife ShawMarie, daughters Becky Martin, Jeraldine Gollihare, Nicole LeClaire and husband Bobby and Jeri Lynn and husband Waylon, step-children Amie Perkins, Keith Green and Larry Francis, brothers Rickey Gollihare, Donny Gollihare and wife Kay and Ronald Gollihare, sisters Janice Falkner and Judy Claborn and husband Morris, 16 Grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Charlene and stepson Ronny Lynch, one brother Otto Gollihare and wife Betty, brother-in-law Danny Falkner, sister-in-law Elsie Gollihare and one granddaughter Lynda Smith Thompson.
Pallbearers will be his nephews Bryan Robinson, Casey Robinson, Joshua Jones, Joe Claborn and Chris Gollihare.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery E1250/ Fairview Road, Panama, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Social distancing rules should be followed. If it all possible wear a mask when closer than six feet.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved