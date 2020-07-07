Jerry Wayne Gollihare, 74, passed away from COPD in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and close friends on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Jerry was born July 20, 1946 in Panama to Everett and Inez Gollihare.

He enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friend Lynda Beasley, NASCAR racing, restoring his 1970 Chevy truck he calls "Pearl" and hanging out with friends at Charlie's.

He is survived by his son Jack Dan Gollihare and wife ShawMarie, daughters Becky Martin, Jeraldine Gollihare, Nicole LeClaire and husband Bobby and Jeri Lynn and husband Waylon, step-children Amie Perkins, Keith Green and Larry Francis, brothers Rickey Gollihare, Donny Gollihare and wife Kay and Ronald Gollihare, sisters Janice Falkner and Judy Claborn and husband Morris, 16 Grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Charlene and stepson Ronny Lynch, one brother Otto Gollihare and wife Betty, brother-in-law Danny Falkner, sister-in-law Elsie Gollihare and one granddaughter Lynda Smith Thompson.

Pallbearers will be his nephews Bryan Robinson, Casey Robinson, Joshua Jones, Joe Claborn and Chris Gollihare.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery E1250/ Fairview Road, Panama, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Social distancing rules should be followed. If it all possible wear a mask when closer than six feet.

