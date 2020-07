Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jervin's life story with friends and family

Share Jervin's life story with friends and family

Jervin Elan Mosley, 87, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, July 25, 202, in Oklahoma City.

Service: 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at Monroe Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Veteran: United States Army.

Interment: Monroe Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store