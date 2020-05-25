On Friday, May 22, 2020, Jesse Lee Henry, Jr. of Arkoma passed away at the age of 81.
Jesse, affectionately known by many as "Sonny," was born on Dec. 1, 1938 in Fort Smith, Ark., to the late J.L. "Jake" and Rena Henry.
He spent his childhood and teenage years showing cattle as a part of 4-H and FFA. He graduated from Spiro High School in 1957 and was married to Glenda Coleman on Jan. 21, 1961. They resided in Arkoma most of their lives, and had two children, Tammy and Hayden. Jesse spent his career farming and raising cattle.
Following high school, Jesse spent some time at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton before joining the Air Guard. He attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and was later stationed in Fort Smith.
In 1973, Jesse was elected to the Arkoma School Board, serving more than 45 years with the district. He was a valued contributor to Arkoma Public Schools, as well as a volunteer firefighter in Arkoma for many decades. Jesse was also an active Mason.
Jesse spent much of his free time in the "deer woods" hunting. He always enjoyed rodeos, horses and westerns, and a good pair of boots. He was hard-working and determined, a devoted husband, loving father and bigger-than-life Papa to his three granddaughters, who will always remember tagging along to "feed the cows" and drinking Dr Pepper with him. He was a lifelong friend to so many.
Jesse was preceded in death by his wife Glenda and his parents, J.L. "Jake" and Rena Henry.
He is survived by his two children, Tammy Weatherford and husband David and Hayden Henry and wife JerriKay, all of Broken Arrow, and his three granddaughters Aubrey Weatherford, Tara Bevill (husband Brandon) and Jordan Henry.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Arkoma Gym, 622 Cook Ave. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Fentress Mortuary, 1805 North A Street in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Noral Stamps, Joe Herbert, Larry Reed, Loyd McBride, Jesse Johnson and Ed Nord.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arkoma Public Schools, P.O. Box 349, Arkoma, OK 74901.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Poteau Daily News from May 25 to Jun. 2, 2020.