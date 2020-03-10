Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Evans Chapel of Memories
Poteau, OK
Jessie Morris Pittman

Jessie Morris Pittman Obituary
Jessie Morris Pittman, 98, of Hackett, Ark., and formerly of Cameron, Okla., passed away Thursday, March 6, 2020 in Ft. Smith, Ark. Jessie was born June 21, 1921 in Hackett, Ark. to Jess Columbus & Mary Mahala (Roberts) Gibson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Floyd Morris & Tom Pittman; and sons, Johnnie, Floyd Ray & Ervin Dean Morris; three sisters and two brothers.

Survivors include her son, Dennis Morris; 17 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; Tom's sons, Tom & Bill Pittman; sister, Lillie Robbins; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services were 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, OK. Interment followed at Greenhill Cemetery, Cameron. Pallbearers were Bryan Morris, Jimmy Morris, Will Pittman, John David Pittman, Eric Siddons & Austin Siddons. Honorary pallbearers were her grandsons.
The family will be at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. to visit with relatives & friends.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to
Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020
