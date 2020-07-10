1/
Jo Ann Hiler
1931 - 2020
Jo Ann Hiler, 88, of Poteau, passed from this life on July 9, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1931 to Claude A. Jones and Bertha L. Parris Jones. Jo Ann was a member of Southside Baptist Church of Poteau.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ward L. Hiler, parents Claude and Bertha Jones and a grandson Jason Hiler.
Jo Ann is survived by two daughters Sheryl Holt and husband Gary of Harrison, Ark. and Nancy Hiler of Poteau, a son Timothy Hiler and wife Caryl of Greenwood, Ark., four grandchildren Samantha Pinnell, Carrie Hiler, Jonna Hiler and Erin Hiler, a granddaughter-in-law April Hiler and five great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, Fort Smith, Ark.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
