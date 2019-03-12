John Cody Stephens, 90, of Poteau passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.

John was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Roosevelt to John James and Mary Jane Marie (Hinton) Stephens. John was 17 when he left Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl. During World War II he worked in the Richmond shipyards. John worked in the Dairy farms in Gilroy, Calif., and later as a butcher in San Jose, Calif. His hobbies included singing, fishing, hunting, bronco riding and quacking.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Katherine "Katie," and his parents.

Survivors include his daughters, Bonnie Ellis of Poteau, Carol Bracamonte of Fort Smith, Ark., Bobbie Frankhouser of Florence, Ore., and Yvonne Wickum of Isleton, Calif.; sons, Jimmy Stephens and Johnny Stephens of Modesto, Calif.; 14 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; other loved ones and friends.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Sugar Loaf Christian Fellowship, Monroe, with John and Shirley Soto officiating. Interment will follow in Monroe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jimmy, Johnny and Jason Stephens, Cliff Ellis Jr., Cody Kolevris and Ameur BenAmor.

The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to visit with relatives and friends. Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary