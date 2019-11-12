Home

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Poteau Church of Christ
Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Columbia Cemetery
Waldo, OK
John Edward Beasley


1936 - 2019
John Edward Beasley, 82, Cameron passed away Tuesday in Poteau. John was born December 2, 1936 in Heavener to William H. Jr. & Florence (Harris) Beasley. He graduated in 1958 from Southern Arkansas University with a Bachelor of Science. He also attended Pharmacy school for one year before working in timber sales. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. John was a member of the Poteau Church of Christ.
Survivors include his cousins loved ones and friends.
Services will be 11 am, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Poteau Church of Christ, with Don Cherry officiating. Burial will be 2 pm, Monday, Columbia Cemetery, Waldo, AR.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
