Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
Bokoshe, AR
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
Bokoshe, AR
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
Bokoshe, AR
John Hershel Miller


1937 - 2019
John Hershel Miller Obituary
John "Hershel" Miller, 82, of Bokoshe passed away Dec. 4, 2019 in Bokoshe. He was born June 20, 1937 in Empire, Ala. to Elmer and Evelyn (Alford) Miller.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Bokoshe Assembly of God Church with Rev. Lynn Bullard officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe.
He was a member of the Bokoshe Assembly of God Church and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Hershel worked as a coal miner in his younger years, he then worked for LeFlore County District 2 and finally for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
He is survived by his wife, of 58 years,  Betty Miller; daughters, Betty Michelle Miller Bloxham and husband Bruce, Donna Sue Miller Collins and husband Dean; sons, John Milton Miller and wife Cindy, Herschell Lee Miller and wife Dawn; brother, Milton Miller and wife Ann; grandchildren Nikki Walker, Jacob Bloxham, John Leo Miller, Kayla Miller, Adrienne Walker, Jessica Miller, Aarron Miller, Shelby Miller, Tucker Miller, Trenton Sanders, Koa Sanders, Zac Taylor, Cole Means, Shaylee Woodside; great grandchildren Kearston Hayes, Lexi Bloxham, Madison Bloxham, Seth Walker, Bruce Coleman Bloxham, Wade Walker, Krista Dotson, Tabea Baxter, Zayd Bryant, Maelea Johnson, Jaxon Miller, Isabella Miller, Kimber Means, Maisyn Means, Gunner Woodside, Hunter Woodside, Cassidy Collins, Ruby Rocha, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and loved ones.
Hershel was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat Dick, Barbara Eidschun, Ernestine Atkins, Linda Shockley; brothers, Eugene Miller, James Miller, and Larry Miller.
Viewing will be Friday from noon – 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
To sign Mr. Miller's online guestbook, please visit mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019
