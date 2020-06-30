John Lawrence Channels, 89, of Shady Point, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Heavener.

John was born Aug. 6, 1930 in Toronto, Ohio, to Samuel and Phoebe (Rose) Channels.

He was employed by Crucible Steel in Midland, Pa., and the Beaver Local School District in Lisbon, Ohio,

John was preceded in death by his wife Virginia and daughter Rebecca King.

Survivors include his son James and wife Valerie, grandchildren Andy King and Judy, Rachel Allen and Chad, John Channels and Landry and Daniel Channels and Christian, great grandchildren Preston, Gracelyn, Selah and Kendall, brother Chester Channels, sister Mary Alford, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Graveside services were Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

John was a resident of the Heavener Nursing Home where he received excellent, compassionate care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store