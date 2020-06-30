John Lawrence Channels
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Lawrence Channels, 89, of Shady Point, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Heavener.
John was born Aug. 6, 1930 in Toronto, Ohio, to Samuel and Phoebe (Rose) Channels.
He was employed by Crucible Steel in Midland, Pa., and the Beaver Local School District in Lisbon, Ohio,
John was preceded in death by his wife Virginia and daughter Rebecca King.
Survivors include his son James and wife Valerie, grandchildren Andy King and Judy, Rachel Allen and Chad, John Channels and Landry and Daniel Channels and Christian, great grandchildren Preston, Gracelyn, Selah and Kendall, brother Chester Channels, sister Mary Alford, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Graveside services were Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
John was a resident of the Heavener Nursing Home where he received excellent, compassionate care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved