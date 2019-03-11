Johnny Wayne Currens, 80, of Shady Point passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.

Johnny was born May 22, 1938, in Panama to Dan and Mary (McNabb) Currens. He attended Panama Schools from first through 12th grades. He received his bachelor and master's degrees from Southeastern State in Durant.

Johnny married Gloria Jean DuBoise in 1957 and that began their 61 years together. Johnny started his teaching career in Baker, Mont., in 1958, followed by Atwater, Calif.; Greeley, Colo.; Hasting; Salina, Kan., and then Baldwin, Kan., where they lived for 20 years. They moved back to Oklahoma to help care for family in 1983 where he worked as principal of the middle school in Pocola until his retirement. They enjoyed living in different parts of the country but Oklahoma was "home." Johnny also started an income tax business in Kansas when he was 27, which he continued until retirement. He enjoyed meeting people and loved helping everyone. He was preceded in death by a son, Dean; who passed at age 11; brother, Dan Waren and sister, Eunice.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria of the home; one son, Wayne of Poteau; three grandchildren, Kristopher Currens, Zack Smith and Myra McBride; three great-grandchildren, Keian, Landen and Rune; one brother, Kenneth and his wife Helen Currens; one sister, Mary Sue and husband Lewis Dorey; one sister-in-law, Lucille Currens.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 209 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Pastor Leonard Presley officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Point Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Duboise, Larry Sockey and Kristopher Currens and Bill Holstead.

The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Evans Miller Funeral Home.

Johnny was well known and loved by many - and will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Hill Baptist Church Building Fund. Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary