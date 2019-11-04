|
JoNell (Sumpter) Crandell, 62, of Poteau, died Oct. 7, 2019 in Poteau. JoNell was born March 15, 1957 in Fanshawe, to Jay and Loeta (Wilson) Sumpter. She worked as a waitress, truck driver and homemaker. She was a devoted wife of 45 years, a loving sister and aunt. She loved writing poetry and many of her poems were published. She loved taking care of her flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jackie Sumpter-Lucas, Shirley Sumpter-Adams; brother, Bobby Sumpter; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clara and Charles Crandell.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; brothers, Steve and Amy Sumpter of Poteau, Art and Sharon Sumpter of Mulberry, Ark., Rocky and Amy Sumpter of Poteau, Don and Alta Crandell of Moore; sisters, Judy and Johnny Newby of Van Buren, Ark., Oradell and Robert Newby of Red Oak, Betty Harris of Sallisaw, Elanor and James Rollison of Cameron, Claudette Sumpter-Mann of Poteau, Bonnie and Gene Ryburn of Wister; nephew, Chris and Crystal Sumpter and many more.
Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion, Poteau, with Jim Cook officiating. Pallbearers will be Rocky, Steve, Brad, Art and Chris Sumpter, Gene Ryburn and James Rollison. There will be no visitation.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019