Josh Wayne Yockam, 40, of Fort Smith, Ark., passed away Saturday, May 24, 2020 in Fort Smith.

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at House of Blessing in Monroe under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

