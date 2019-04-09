Juanita Virginia McAlester, 85, of Wister passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in Heavener.

Juanita was born March 11, 1934, in Conser to Buster and Dulca (Haynes) Naylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James "Virgil" McAlester, brothers, Burton and Duain Naylor and infant brother; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Londa McAlester.

Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Virginia and Jack Dobbs, Connie McAlester; sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Donna McAlester, David and Becky McAlester, John and Amanda McAlester all of Wister; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Naylor of Heavener; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clyde and Sharon Naylor, Roger and Peggy Naylor, Hershal Naylor all of Heavener, Bob and Darlene Naylor of Cedar Creek, Jim and Brenda Naylor of Hontubby; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Bethel Baptist Church, Wister with the Rev. Clyde Steelman and Sally McGowen officiating. Burial will follow in Fanshawe Cemetery.

The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to visit with relatives and friends.