Judy C. Weaver, 74, of Cameron passed away on March 20, 2019. She was born Feb. 14, 1945, to Claude Boyles and Mary May Taylor Boyles.

Judy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was kind and loving to all that knew her. She will be missed by family, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Irwin; and brother, Donald Boyles.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank Weaver Sr.; one daughter, Angela Graham (Michael) of Poteau.; one son, Frank Weaver Jr. (Dorothy) of Pocola; a brother, Ronald Boyles of Vian; two grandchildren, Amber Barcheers (Cody) of Poteau,, and Christina Graham of Lubbock, Texas.; five great-grandchildren, Weston, Lexi, Calie, Zyer and Connor.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith, Ark.

Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.