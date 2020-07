Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Justice's life story with friends and family

Share Justice's life story with friends and family

Justice "Harold" Adkins, 71, of Cameron, was called home Monday, July 6, 2020 in Spiro after a long battle with cancer.

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau.

Interment: Hodgen Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store