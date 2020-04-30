Kathleen Oleta Himes, 86, of Poteau, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Van Buren, Ark.

Kathleen was born June 29, 1933 to Doc and Vossie (Crenshaw) Goins. She was a pharmacy tech.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Jack Himes, four brothers and six sisters.

Survivors include her companion, Jack O'Donnell of Poteau; sons, Steve Slusser and Kristen of Heavener, Gordon Slusser and Sue of Marana, Ariz.; daughters, Paula Morales and Eddie of San Antonio, Texas, Sandra O'Brien of Poteau; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Geoff Slusser, Nathaniel, Chad, Brannon and Greg Stumpf.

