Kathleen Oleta Himes
1933 - 2020
Kathleen Oleta Himes, 86, of Poteau, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Van Buren, Ark.
Kathleen was born June 29, 1933 to Doc and Vossie (Crenshaw) Goins. She was a pharmacy tech.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Jack Himes, four brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include her companion, Jack O'Donnell of Poteau; sons, Steve Slusser and Kristen of Heavener, Gordon Slusser and Sue of Marana, Ariz.; daughters, Paula Morales and Eddie of San Antonio, Texas, Sandra O'Brien of Poteau; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Geoff Slusser, Nathaniel, Chad, Brannon and Greg Stumpf.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020.
