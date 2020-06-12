Kenneth Edward Kitchens, 86, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence in Sallisaw.

Kenneth was born in Leflore on Dec. 7, 1933, a son of the late Beatrice (Abernathy) and Thomas Kitchens.

He was employed as superintendent with the Panola Public School System for 17.5 years. He served our county in the United States Marines Corps.

He was the husband of Linda (Brewer) Kitchens. On Jan. 8, 1972, they were married at Van Buren, Ark.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda, son Michael Kitchens, of Oklahoma City, sister Christine McElroy of Bothell, Wash., five grandchildren Victoria Oliver, Morgan Baggiano, Caitlin Booth, Shelby Kitchens and Sydney Kitchens, three great-grandchildren Brooklynn Kitchens, Baileigh Kitchens and Tallon Oliver.

He is preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and eight sisters-in-law.

Services under the direction of Waldrop Funeral Home, Wilburton, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Bob Waldrop Memorial Chapel, Wilburton with Rev. Johnny Montgomery officiating. Interment to follow at the Red Oak Cemetery, Red Oak.

Pallbearers will be Richard Kitchens, Rowland Glenn Jr., Joe Kitchens, David Buttress, Curtis Kitchens and Randy Brigance.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Panola Public Schools faculty and staff (1967-92) and James Douglas Jr.

