Kenneth Edward Kitchens
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Edward Kitchens, 86, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence in Sallisaw.
Kenneth was born in Leflore on Dec. 7, 1933, a son of the late Beatrice  (Abernathy) and Thomas Kitchens.
He was employed as superintendent with the Panola Public School System for 17.5 years. He served our county in the United States Marines Corps.
He was the husband of Linda (Brewer) Kitchens. On Jan. 8, 1972, they were married at Van Buren, Ark.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda, son Michael Kitchens, of Oklahoma City, sister Christine McElroy of Bothell, Wash., five grandchildren Victoria Oliver, Morgan Baggiano, Caitlin Booth, Shelby Kitchens and Sydney Kitchens, three great-grandchildren Brooklynn Kitchens, Baileigh Kitchens and Tallon Oliver.
He is preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and eight sisters-in-law.
Services under the direction of Waldrop Funeral Home, Wilburton, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Bob Waldrop Memorial Chapel, Wilburton with Rev. Johnny Montgomery officiating. Interment to follow at the Red Oak Cemetery, Red Oak.
Pallbearers will be Richard Kitchens, Rowland Glenn Jr., Joe Kitchens, David Buttress, Curtis Kitchens and Randy Brigance.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Panola Public Schools faculty and staff (1967-92) and James Douglas Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waldrop Funeral Home
1208 Highway 2 N
Wilburton, OK 74578
(918) 465-2228
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved