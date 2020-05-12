Kyle Anthony White, 23, passed away May 9, 2020 in Wewoka.

Kyle was born April 6, 1997 to Shannon Roden. He was a member of the Gifted and Talented and won several awards in science at Wewoka Schools. Kyle loved running around with his friends and playing video games.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother Nellie Powers, uncle Billy Powers and cousins Justin Chronister and Britton Long.

Kyle is survived by his mother of the home, grandparents Harold and Wanda Rode and aunt and uncle Tamara and Lance Smith all of Wister, cousins Elizabeth and Josh Wann of Poteau, many more relatives, loved ones and friends.

Memorial service, which will be under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Green Country Cowboy Church, Wister with Pastor Jay Williams (best friend) and Pastor Victor Sweet officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of Gideon Bibles or suicide prevention donation at ASFP/Oklahoma.

