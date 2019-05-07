|
|
LaBamba Lee Smith of Poteau was born June 20, 1961, in Van Buren, Ark., and passed away May 6, 2019, in Poteau at the age of 57.
LaBamba is survived by a daughter, Katrina Womack of Poteau; a son, Rick Fowler and wife Jessilyn of Panama; mother, Linda Byrd of Poteau; sisters Nova Chronister and husband Tim of Poteau, Patty Smith of Poteau, Karen Perry of Panama, and Pamela Byrd of Fort Smith, Ark.; grandchildren, Bryce Armstrong, Coy Gilla, Jerick Fowler and Jian Fowler; other family, friends, and loved ones.
LaBamba was preceded in death by her father, Hayden Byrd; nieces and nephews, Tyler Reed. Elisha Choate, Doug Byrd, Raven Byrd, Hunter Byrd, Skyla Byrd and Ashley Reed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Convenant Church in Poteau with the Rev. Keith Williams officiating. Cremation services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 8, 2019