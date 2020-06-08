Larry Ben Loomis, also known as "Bear," 73, of Wister, passed away at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on June 7, 2020.

Larry was born Sept.1, 1946 in Fanshawe Bottoms to Earnest and Jewell (Merryman) Loomis. Larry was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone.

Larry loved crappie fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He worked as a painter for 57 years, but was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health. He spent his free time watching the Christian channel and westerns on TV. Larry always enjoyed spending time with his church family on Sundays.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Earnest Loomis and Jewell Cooksey, brothers and sister Alfred Cooksey, Delbert Loomis, Alvin Prewett, Bernadine McDaniel and Jesse Boyd Loomis.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Melissa Rimer-Loomis; six children, Carla and husband Steven Balocca of Ozark, Mo., Charles and wife Renee Loomis, Jesse Wayne and April Loomis, Anthony and wife Heather Rimer, Nicholas Rimer and Rae Jean Rimer all of Wister; 14 grandchildren, Ashley Thomas, Kaylea Thomas, Steven Balocca, Sheldon "Cory" Balocca, Brentley Ben Balocca, Kaitlin Loomis, Christopher Loomis, Aidan Loomis, Colten Whybark, Gunner Whybark, Jojo Whybark, Clover Marie De La Cruz, Tate Rimer and Rayna Rimer; two great-grandchildren, Kadyn Ridge Launius and Korah Maye Loomis; three brothers, Jack Loomis, William "Bill" Loomis and Tommy Cooksey; one sister, Ruthalene Brown; many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Ellis Chapel Cemetery, Wister under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Evan Vidal, Larry A. Loomis, Jeffery Loomis, Joe Cruse, Joe Rice and Michael Oliver.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Steven Balocca, Rick Beason, Steve Newby, Randy Duvall, Brian Lindholm and Kevin "Bert" Morris.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel.

A very special thanks to Heart of Hospice.

