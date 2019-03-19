|
|
Larry E. Donathan, 76, of Shady Point passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.
Larry was born April 22, 1942, in Wister to Joseph H. and Pauline A. (Raines) Donathan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Brigance; and nephew, Justin Donathan.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Marty Hinds; sons, and daughter-in-law, Joe and Tammy Donathan, Steve Donathan; grandchildren, Heath Donathan and Sumer Donathan, Hilari Rogers and Nick Rogers, Kassi, Kirstyn and Logan Hinds; great grandchildren, Tige and Tate Rogers, Kelby and Kylie Donathan; brothers, Neil, Jerry and Mike Donathan; special friends, Goldie Fowler, James and RaeNita Fowler and Wes Fowler; other relatives and loved ones.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Fanshawe Cemetery Pavilion with Jim Cook officiating.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019