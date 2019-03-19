Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Fanshawe Cemetery pavilion
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Donathan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Donathan


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry E. Donathan Obituary
Larry E. Donathan, 76, of Shady Point passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.
Larry was born April 22, 1942, in Wister to Joseph H. and Pauline A. (Raines) Donathan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Brigance; and nephew, Justin Donathan.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Marty Hinds; sons, and daughter-in-law, Joe and Tammy Donathan, Steve Donathan; grandchildren, Heath Donathan and Sumer Donathan, Hilari Rogers and Nick Rogers, Kassi, Kirstyn and Logan Hinds; great grandchildren, Tige and Tate Rogers, Kelby and Kylie Donathan; brothers, Neil, Jerry and Mike Donathan; special friends, Goldie Fowler, James and RaeNita Fowler and Wes Fowler; other relatives and loved ones.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Fanshawe Cemetery Pavilion with Jim Cook officiating.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now