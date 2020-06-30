Larry Wayne Earles
1951 - 2020
Larry Wayne Earles, 68, of Poteau, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Poteau.
Larry was born Nov. 25, 1951 in Mulberry, Ark., to Luther and Hazel (Hendrix) Earles. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army and National Guard for more than 20 years. He also retired from Walmart after 20 years. His favorite thing was his church and church family.
Survivors include his sister Kathy Frey and husband Eric, brother Jerry and wife Darlene, his roommate Junior, other relatives and loved ones.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. There is a register book available at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
