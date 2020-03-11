|
Lawton Savan Ritter, 67, of Spiro, OK passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Spiro.
Lawton was born July 23, 1952 in Howe, OK to W.C. "Bill" and La-Dean (Humphries) Ritter. He graduated from Poteau High School in 1970.
His love for horses came early in life; then he moved on to cars of all kinds. His expertise was in auto body restoration with some mechanics added in when necessary. He worked in auto body repair shops in Poteau and Norman for many years and then became self-employed when he returned to LeFlore County. He shared and taught his skills to many others whom he saw succeed with his training. He worked tirelessly to produce some of the best-looking cars in this area.
Lawton was a quiet and simple man, but his care and concern for others far outweighed thoughts of himself. His love and efforts to help others was deep and from his heart. He valued family and friends always.
Lawton was preceded in death by his parents; brothers in law, David Eggleston and Joe Cooper; and nephew, Nelson Cooper.
Survivors include his wife, Veronica (Baxter) Ritter of Spiro, OK; son, Billy Joe and Chelsey Ritter of Colcord, OK; his step-son, Darrin Baxter of Bokoshe, OK; his sisters and their spouses, Frances and David Butler, Virginia and Steve Hughes, Lora and Tim Daugherty, Becky and Joe Nance, all of Poteau; grandchildren, Laekyn, Savana, Daylinn and Nikki Ritter; step-grandchildren, Michael and Mikayla Baxter; his aunts, Jeannie and Truman Hill; Paula Ritter and Shirley Reece; numerous nieces, nephews; a host of friends and loved ones.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau with Rev. Robert Hill and Jim Cook officiating.
Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Pallbearers will be Tim Daugherty, Steve Hughes, Joe Nance, David Eggleston, Doug Martinez and Bryce Hammon. Honorary pallbearers will be David Butler, Larry Cleveland, Curtis Emerson, Brian Hughes and Eddy Bell.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020