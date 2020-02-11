|
Lee Liddy Sr., 77, of Shady Point, passed away Feb. 6, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark.
Services will be 10 a.m., Feb. 11, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Danny Southerland officiating. Interment will be at the Fort Smith National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bruce Terry, James Loudermilk, Jacob Liddy and Lee Liddy Jr.
Lee was born Sept. 9, 1942 in Pontiac, Mich. to Carl and Coleen Liddy. He was retired from the U.Ss Air Force/Air National Guard. He also retired from the Oklahoma Vo-Tech where he served as an OSHA Safety Instructor.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Carl Liddy Jr. and Danny Liddy.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Yvonne; children, Lee Jr. and Crystal Liddy of Ithica, Mich., Cassandra and Bruce Terry of Panama, Jacob Liddy of Stillwater, Nelson Liddy of Shady Point; six grandchildren; sister, Julie Shutt and brother, Willis Liddy of Florida; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family will be at the funeral home on Monday from 6p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
Online messages may be left at at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020