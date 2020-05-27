Leona Mae Clinton Caro Stiger, 76, of Rochester, N.Y. (formerly of Poteau) passed away May 5, 2020 in New York.

Leona was born July 15, 1943 in Wister to Charley and Mary (Green) Clinton. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse.

She married Bob Caro on May 14, 1959. She was preceded by Bob in 1989.

Leona married Bill Lancer Stiger Sept. 21, 1990. He also preceded her in death as well as her daughter, Bobbie Lynn Caro, one grandchild Justin Sequichie and brothers Sam and Floyd Clinton.

Survivors include her children, Chris and Tiffany Caro of Muskogee, Kay and Jay Williams of Rochester, Alan and Diane Stiger of Purcell, Johnny Stiger of Muskogee, Chris and Yolanda Stiger, Dhawn and Scott Kell all of Houston; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Leta Sharp; brother Willie Clinton; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

