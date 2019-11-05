|
|
Leroy Pittman, 90, of Wister passed away Oct. 16 his home in Wister. Leroy was born May 29, 1929 in Cameron to John and Lena (Bridges) Pittman.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Shirley (Mallon) Pittman; children, Gary and Elsa Pittman of Plano, Tex., Rick Pittman of Fort Smith, Ark., Elisabeth and Paul Speake of Wister, Danny and Susan Pittman of Anadarko; grandchildren, John and Mindy Pittman, Mark and Sarah Pittman, Joseph and Cheryl Speake, Philip and Shannon Speake, Lydia and Matthew Roland; Great grandchildren, Elleyn Pittman, Anne Charlotte Pittman, John Pittman, Jake Pittman, Allie Pittman, Caleb Speake, Emma Speake, Samuel Speake, Jane Speake, and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Brothers and Sisters Willie Burnett, Lester Pittman, Othor Pittman, Ollie Pittman, Everett Pittman, Johnnie Cluver, Clyde Pittman and his parents John and Lena Pittman.
The family will visit with friends on Friday October 18 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Grace Funeral Service Chapel in Poteau. The family requests that you bring a card or mail one to the funeral home with any memories of Leroy.
The family will hold private funeral services.
In Lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister. Services under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019