Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Warren


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Warren Obituary
Leroy Warren, 72, of Mulberry, Ark. passed away Tuesday, September 3 in Fort Smith, Ark. He was born October 16, 1946 in Poteau to the late Arthur and Geneva Warren. He worked maintenance at Fort Chaffee, and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Warren; and two sisters, Janis Esttom and Karen Warren.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Fouts and husband Heath of Muldrow; four sons, Lonnie Warren, Aaron Warren and wife Robin, and Justin Warren and wife Jennifer, all of Chickasaw, and Adam Warren and wife Ashley of Tomahawk, Ky.; 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home of Van Buren, Ark.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now