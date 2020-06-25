Linda Vee Pendleton passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at Villa of Palos Heights in Illinois.
She was born April 22, 1936 in Celina, Ohio, to Ernest Francis Herron and Mayme Fern Lemunyon Herron.
In 1987, she married her beloved Barney, and they lived their lives to the fullest in peaceful Wister.
For the past three years, she lived a comfortable life as a resident of Tinley Court Senior Living. She worked several jobs throughout her life, but her favorite career choice was as a proofreader/paginator at The Poteau Daily News. She's remembered fondly for her hugs, her laugh and her sense of humor. Her interests included her family (especially the "little ones"), fishing, crocheting, reading, watching TV and she loved her small dogs.
Linda is survived by her sister Mary (Dick) Butler, daughter Melodie McClain, son Steven (Marilyn) Howard, son Brian (Teresa) Howard, daughter Kristi McGahey, grandchildren Melissa Adkins, Wesley Howard, Mellodie Brewer, Deanna Aldridge, Ashley Aldridge Madewell, Brianne Leflore, Nicholaus Howard, Josiah McGahey and Cassandra Howard, 11 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews that she held close in her heart.
She is preceded in death by her husband Warren "Barney" Pendleton, brother Julius "Jack" Herron, brother James Herron, brother Robert Herron, brother Alvin Herron, sister Virginia Rhodes and sister Joyce Rothermel.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Wister Cemetery in Wister. Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Grace Manor Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Linda in a special way may make a donation in her memory to LeFlore County Youth Services, Inc. ( www.lcys.org ) or P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park ( pawstinleypark.org ).
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.