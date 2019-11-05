|
Ileana Elizabeth Schofield of Pocola was born December 14, 1927 in Santiago, Chile to Hector and Gabrielle (LaLaine) Ben-Azul and passed away on August 29 at the age of 91.
Ileana is survived by her sons John Schofield of Panorama City, Calif. , Howard Schofield of Poteau, and Stuart Schofield of Rancho Mirage, Calif. ; a daughter Cynthia Stapp of Pope Valley, Calif. ; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren as well as a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019