Lola Jean Seaton, 87, of Cameron died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Ft. Smith, Ark. Lola was born July 20, 1932 in Cameron to Otto and Ola Maye (Sherfield) Goins. She was a seamstress.
Lola was preceded in death by: her parents; sons, Gary Ray Seaton, Curtis Seaton; daughter, Patricia Seaton; sisters, Levenia Newell, Paulene Cox, Ethelene Covey, Linda Goins; brothers, Orville Goins and Howard Goins.
Survivors include her sons, Dale Seaton of Cameron; Dewayne and Beckie Seaton of Panama; daughter-in-law, Niwona Seaton; grandchildren, Eddie Seaton, Gary Seaton, Amanda Perdue, Margo Wright; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Charis, Katelyn, Myla, Ashtyn, Jaxon, Emma; sisters, Evelyn and A.J. Hanna of Williams, OK, Sue and Jerry Hensley; brothers, Arnold and David Goins of Panama, Bill and Freda Goins; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Evans Chapel of Memories with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery, Cameron. Pallbearers will be Eddie Seaton, Gary Seaton, Tyler Seaton, Danny Wright, Ryne Perdue, Allan Hensley. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Darneal, Harlan Hale.
Services are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019