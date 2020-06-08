Lori Michelle (Collins) Hayes
1963 - 2020
Lori Michelle (Collins) Hayes of Cameron, was born Feb. 22, 1963 to Alfred and Gloria (Ashcraft) Collins and passed away June 6, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 57.
She is survived by two sons, Jason Crase and wife Sarah and Tyler Crase; two grandsons, Avery Crase and Adian Crase; two brothers, Hank Collins and Tony Collins and wife Button; numerous other family and loved ones.
Lori is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Gloria Collins, her husband Sam Hayes and her brother Wade Collins.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Grace Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the Knot Hole Cemetery under the direction of Grace Funeral Services in Poteau.
Viewing will take place until 7 p.m. Monday at the Grace Manor Funeral Home.
To sign Lori's online guest book, please visit www.gracemanorfh.com.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
JUN
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Grace Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
28918 205th AVE
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-3000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Keith Crawford
Family
June 8, 2020
Rip my dear friend.iove you as if you were my own little sister.
jani tolleson(brown
Family
June 8, 2020
Lori at my wedding.
Lori was a dear friend and a bridesmaid in my wedding. I am so sad and will miss her. My condolences to her family.
Laina Smith
Friend
June 7, 2020
Lori was one of of my classmates, always so nice. I remember when my family moved to Poteau she would invite me to her family's place to ride horses. sorry for your loss.
Kerry Plummer
Friend
June 7, 2020
Deepest sympathy.. prayer for all of you .. love you
Sandy Cheek
Friend
