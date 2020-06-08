Lori Michelle (Collins) Hayes of Cameron, was born Feb. 22, 1963 to Alfred and Gloria (Ashcraft) Collins and passed away June 6, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 57.
She is survived by two sons, Jason Crase and wife Sarah and Tyler Crase; two grandsons, Avery Crase and Adian Crase; two brothers, Hank Collins and Tony Collins and wife Button; numerous other family and loved ones.
Lori is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Gloria Collins, her husband Sam Hayes and her brother Wade Collins.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Grace Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the Knot Hole Cemetery under the direction of Grace Funeral Services in Poteau.
Viewing will take place until 7 p.m. Monday at the Grace Manor Funeral Home.
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.