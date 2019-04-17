Loyd L. Ford, 89, Poteau passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in North Little Rock, Ark.

Loyd was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Wister to Roy and Anna (Green) Ford. He was a painting contractor for more than 35 years. Loyd was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna (1998); siblings, Eual and Ernest "Red" Ford, Odie, Hershel, James and Clarence "Doc" Slone.

Survivors include his children, Michael and Sue Ford of Poteau, Sharon Strode and Mike Heflin of Poteau, Janet and Alan Owens of Hot Springs, Ark., Karen Fortner of Little Rock, Ark., Gary Fortner of Heavener; grandchildren, Chris, Stephanie, Candice, Demi, Elijah, Brian, Zachary and Lexy; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Coffey of Red Oak; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Church of God Seventh Day in Wister with Elder Chip Hinds officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Poteau.

Pallbearers will be Chris, Cameron and Christian Duncan, Zak and Gary Fortner, Alan and Elijah Owens and Seth Sam. Honorary pallbearers will be Lamar Ford and Chuck Ferguson.

The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to visit with family and friends. Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary