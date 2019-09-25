|
Lura Duncan of Wister was born Sept. 29, 1925 in Waldron, Ark., to William and Emma Cora (Harrison) King, and passed away September 6, 2019, in Heavener at the age of 93.
Lura is survived by her son Emmett Keith Duncan and wife Colleen of Norman; a daughter Carole Gill and husband Louis of Poteau; a daughter-in-law Miyako Duncan of Wister; a brother-in-law Dee Haggabush; a sister-in-law Jan Duncan; grandchildren Billy Joe Duncan, Louis R. (Rob) Gill III, Stephen Gill and wife Molly, Ashley Reighard and husband Chris; great grandchildren Hannah Steelman, Reece Lamb, Brooklyn Duncan, Ashlyn Duncan and Claire Reighard; special friends of the family Nikki Walker and Dona Kurtz, numerous nieces, nephews, as well as a host of other family members, friends and loved ones.
Lura is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 49 years Bedford Joe Duncan, a son Barry Joe Duncan, a granddaughter Carole Lamb, Sisters Thelma King, Willie Bigler, Maud Harrelson, and Norene Haggabush, a brother Orville King. Lura was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. God blessed her with many gifts and she used them to bless others. A creative seamstress, an inspiring poet and her gift of hospitality served countless friends neighbors and strangers. Lura served in many capacities in church throughout her life and was known as a prayer warrior. She was the first Librarian at Wister Public Library and served Southeast Public Library System of for 25 years. Lura requested Nic Fox, Dusty Klutts, Jim Marsh, Joey Marsh, Chris Milligan, Joe Mode, Joe Powers, and Steve Waldon to serve as honorary pallbearers at her service.
Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Poteau, with Pastor Michael Davidson and Dr. Hal Cauthron officiating. Dr. Mark Reighard, Joe Mode, Janirene Kimrey and Noki Milligan and FCCN Praise Band will offer musical memories of Lura. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.
In lieu of flowers Lura asked to make a donation to Community Church of the Nazarene building fund or Gideons Bibles.
