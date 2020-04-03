Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Luther B Lovell


1943 - 2020
Luther B Lovell Obituary
Luther B. Lovell, 77, of Bokoshe passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Bokoshe.
Luther was born January 16, 1943 in McCurtain to Robert Lee and Rosie Bell (Fout) Lovell. He was retired from Whirlpool. Luther was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Darrell Lovell Sr.; grandsons, Drew Lovell, Jacob Hall, Bentley Fields; brothers, Charles, Odell and Sam; sisters, Martha Fay Haslip, Wrenetta Kroth, Freda Purhman and Betty Tackett.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Ann (Spears) Lovell; daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Wes Young of Pocola; sons and daughters-in-law, James and Annie Lovell, Dennis and Melissa Lovell of Bokoshe; grandchildren, Jennifer Young Shamblin, Scott Young (Pocola), Jackie Lovell Ollie, Tyler Lovell, Clinton Lovell (Sallisaw), Darrell Lovell (Bokoshe), Kasey Lovell Smith (Spiro), Jessica Chapman, Jackson Lovell (Bokoshe), Nathosha Field (Spiro), Devin Fields (Poteau); great-grandchildren, Cadyn, Makalynn, Mycah Russell and Kinslea Shamblin, Remington and Alyssa Young (Pocola), Kasen Ollie, Olivia and Carter Lovell, Kinly, Kenadee and Kyndall Lovell (Sallisaw), Katie Shamblin (Muldrow), Hannah and Dawson Shamblin, Ava and Everly Smith (Spiro), Aceon Cook, Kreidlyn Chapman (Bokoshe), Brayden and Meyah Fields, Haven Baker, Serenity Lovell (Spiro), Rachael Fields (Poteau); other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services were Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Tyler Lovell, Clint Lovell, Scott Young, Jackson Lovell, Darrell Lovell and Cadyn Russell.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -