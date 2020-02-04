|
|
Lydia E. Sexton, 91, of Poteau, passed away Jan. 17, 2020 in Texas.
Services have not be scheduled.
Lydia was born April 25, 1928 in Poteau, to Virgil and Esther (Ford) Flanary.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Sexton of Poteau, Larry Sexton of Dallas, and Charles Sexton of Willow Park, Texas; nine grandchildren;
six great-grandchildren;
nine great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Imogene Vise and Dorthea Wade; brothers, Bill Flanary and Sam Flanary; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020