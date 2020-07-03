Mabel Gray (Weaver) Warnock was born on Dec. 15, 1924 in Lavaca, Ark. She passed away on June 27, 2020, at the age of 95, in Arkoma.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents Omer Lewis Weaver and Nell Ewing (Moore) Weaver and Joy Warnock, her husband of many years. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Elizabeth (Henry) Christian, Virginia (Morris) Pipkin and Patricia "Patty" (Howard) Phillips. Her brother, Jesse Ross "Sonny" Weaver died in 1975, and her oldest sibling, Omer Lewis, Jr. died in infancy.
Mabel attended Belle Point Elementary in Fort Smith, Ark., Arkoma Elementary School and graduated from Fort Smith High School. She was employed at many Fort Smith businesses during her working years including the Walgreen's store when it was on Garrison Avenue and the Montgomery Ward catalog store. She retired from the professional practice of Drs. Kelsey and Sherman where she was the bookkeeper and accounts payable secretary for many years.
Mabel lived most of her life in Arkoma. For more than 60 years, she resided in her lovely home on Oklahoma Avenue with her husband Joy, and then as a widow. She kept a beautiful house and was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed raising flowers and maintain her yard. She was blessed to be surrounded by good neighbors on all sides. Mrs. Pennington was her neighbor for close to 50 years.
After a short illness, Mabel moved to the nursing home in Arkoma and never left. For the next decade and a half, the residents and staff at the "Home" became her second family. She was blessed to have had many sweet roommates and caring, compassionate staff members during the nursing home years.
Mabel was a member of the First Baptist Church of Arkoma. She and husband Joy enjoyed the friendship of their church family. One couple in particular, Clayton and Rebecca Harrison, were remembered as being close friend of both Mabel and Joy.
A niece, Ava Nell West Sorrano, of Winterset, Iowa, shared this memory:
"My dear Aunt Mabel was unfailingly loving with her nieces and nephews, making each one of us feel completely special. I have never heard her utter an unkind word toward anyone. It was so sad that she was unable to have children of her own because she would have surely been a wonderful mother."
As her family lovingly remembers the life of Mabel Warnock, this verse from Matt. 25:21 describes her best: "Well done, good and faithful servant!"
There will be no public viewing. There will be a private graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 909 West 2nd Street, Little Rock, AR 72201 or the First Baptist Church of Arkoma, 200 Sicard Avenue, Arkoma, OK 74901.