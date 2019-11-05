|
|
Margie Eugene Fox, 97, passed away on October 25, 2019 in Claremore. She was the widow of Arel Lester Fox Sr. They shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Tahona, she was the daughter of John Wesley Martin and Audie Ann Rogers. She was a homemaker and mother of three sons. A member of First Assembly of God Church of Panama, she served in the Women's Missionary Union for 20 years. She was a teacher in a school for disabled children, and worked in the shipyards of California during WWII.
She will be remembered for her storytelling, fiery spirit, wisdom, love for family and friends, and selfless service to The Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Arlen Martin; sisters Angeline Call, Lois "Faye" Fox, Earlene Roberdes, Wanda Martin, and Patsy Spearman; sons Arel "Butch" Fox Jr. and Earl Fox.
She is survived by her brother Wesley Martin of Oklahoma City; sisters Gladys Hayes of Poteau and Mary "Vergie" Morrow of Whittier, Calif.; son Roy Fox of Claremore; granddaughters Lisa Zachare with husband John of Tulsa, and Holly Brandt with husband Doug of Tulsa; grandson Aaron Fox of Los Angeles, Calif; four great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in First Assembly of God Church, Panama, with Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Point Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau. Pallbearers will be Doug Brandt, Joe Martin, John Zachare, Curtis Brandt, TJ Brawdy, and Nathan Hornbeak.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 pm Monday, October 28, 2019 in the Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
