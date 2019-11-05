|
Marie Brown, 74, of Poteau passed away Saturday Oct. 19 in Poteau. Marie was born June 26, 1945 in Tulsa to Albert & Edna (Smith) Chapman. Marie lived a rich and full life filled with love, laughter and fun. Marie was born on June 26, 1945 to Lenora and Albert Chapman in Tulsa. Marie lived in a variety of towns in Oklahoma and California growing up and graduated from Okmulgee High School.
In the early 1960's Marie met Darrell and they were married in 1963. Subsequently she raised two daughters while traveling with her family throughout the U.S. on various jobs. Marie and her family ultimately settled in Poteau where she worked at AES Shady Point and later owned Marie Brown Realty. Marie's biggest passion was spending time with her family and friends usually ensuring everyone was well fed. Marie was always on the go with a wide variety of interests including her delicious home style cooking, extensive (world) traveling, photography, a variety of crafts, all things Christmas, casinos and playing cards. Marie was a phenomenal wife, mother (and mother-in-law), grandmother (and great), sister, aunt and friend and whose legacy will live on through those whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Marie Brown Davis; siblings, Albert Chapman Jr., Mary Plunkett and Betty Milligan.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Brown of Poteau; daughter, Melissa Brown and husband Peter Neff of Grove; grandchildren, Britton Davis of Miramar, Fla., Natasha and husband David Teeters of Ramstein, Germany, Taylor Davis of Northlake, Tex., Isaac Davis of Tulsa; great grandchildren, Hunter, Jefferson and Rylin Teeters; sister, Susie and husband Trey Mixer of Springfield, Mo. ; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau with Revs. Phil McGehee & Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Beggs Cemetery in Beggs.
To honor Marie's love of Christmas feel free to wear Christmas apparel to the funeral.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019