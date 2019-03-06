Marilyn Faye Smith of Shady Point was born Dec. 31, 1947, in Pitcher to Alonzo and Charlotte Hazel (Judd) Haynes and passed away March 4, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 71.

She is survived by her husband, Buck Smith; one daughter, Julie McCoy and husband Tommy; one son James Robert Smith and wife Catherine; nine grandchildren, James Tyler Knight and wife Heather, Kevin Anthony Knight and wife Brittany, Jennifer Gould and husband Randall, Kristina McCoy, Ashley Alexander and husband Ryan, Robert Dakota Smith and wife Samantha, Jennifer Hall and husband Bob, Jessica Palmer and Dakota Palmer; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Louise Holcomb; one brother, John Haynes; and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Charlotte Haynes; two great-grandchildren, EmmaLeigh Elizabeth Knight and Peighton Knight; sister, Lois Webb; brothers, Bud Haynes, Walter Haynes and Richard Haynes.

Marilyn worked for Shelter Insurance for over 30 years working at the Shelter-Steve Scowden Agency. She was the "rock" of her family and will be dearly missed by everyone.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Vernon Stone officiating.

Burial will be in Old Bokoshe Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be James Tyler Knight, Kevin Anthony Knight, Robert Dakota Smith, Nathan Haynes, Matthew Haynes and Richard Haynes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Moore, Gene Tucker and Darrell Potter.

Viewing hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday with the family and friends visitation being held from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.