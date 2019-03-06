Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Faye (Haynes) Smith


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Faye (Haynes) Smith Obituary
Marilyn Faye Smith of Shady Point was born Dec. 31, 1947, in Pitcher to Alonzo and Charlotte Hazel (Judd) Haynes and passed away March 4, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 71. 
She is survived by her husband, Buck Smith; one daughter, Julie McCoy and husband Tommy; one son James Robert Smith and wife Catherine; nine grandchildren, James Tyler Knight and wife Heather, Kevin Anthony Knight and wife Brittany, Jennifer Gould and husband Randall, Kristina McCoy, Ashley Alexander and husband Ryan, Robert Dakota Smith and wife Samantha, Jennifer Hall and husband Bob, Jessica Palmer and Dakota Palmer; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Louise Holcomb; one brother, John Haynes; and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Charlotte Haynes; two great-grandchildren, EmmaLeigh Elizabeth Knight and Peighton Knight; sister, Lois Webb; brothers, Bud Haynes, Walter Haynes and Richard Haynes.
Marilyn worked for Shelter Insurance for over 30 years working at the Shelter-Steve Scowden Agency.   She was the "rock" of her family and will be dearly missed by everyone. 
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Vernon Stone officiating.
Burial will be in Old Bokoshe Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be James Tyler Knight, Kevin Anthony Knight, Robert Dakota Smith, Nathan Haynes, Matthew Haynes and Richard Haynes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Moore, Gene Tucker and Darrell Potter.
Viewing hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday with the family and friends visitation being held from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now