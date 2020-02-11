|
|
Mark J. Kowalski, 63, of Spiro passed away on Feb. 6 in Fort Smith, Ark.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at First Baptist Church in Spiro. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1956 in Elmhurst, Ill. to Wanda Jo (Restine) Kowalski and Leonard Paul Kowalski.
He was married to Meveline Lorraine "Libby" (Still) Kowalski on Feb. 17, 1984 in Miami. He enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, target practice
and hunting, and building things with his hands. Mark loved to go camping with his family.
Survivors are his wife Libby Kowalski; four daughters, Stacey Bulland and husband Kunal, Shandle Stavitsky and husband Philip, Sherry Suratt, Shirley Cox and husband Kevin Lappold; one son, Westley Osborne and wife Shanna; one sister,
Gina Flannery; three brothers, David Griner, Darrell Griner and wife Jane, Leonard Kowalski and wife Audrey; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews,
other relatives and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Leonard and Wanda Kowalski, and his son, William Charles Osborne.
Viewing will be Monday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020