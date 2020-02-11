Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Funeral Home
Spiro, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Spiro, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Kowalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark J Kowalski


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark J Kowalski Obituary
Mark J. Kowalski, 63, of Spiro passed away on Feb. 6 in Fort Smith, Ark.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at First Baptist Church in Spiro. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1956 in Elmhurst, Ill. to Wanda Jo (Restine) Kowalski and Leonard Paul Kowalski.
He was married to Meveline Lorraine "Libby" (Still) Kowalski on Feb. 17, 1984 in Miami. He enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, target practice
and hunting, and building things with his hands. Mark loved to go camping with his family.
Survivors are his wife Libby Kowalski; four daughters, Stacey Bulland and husband Kunal, Shandle Stavitsky and husband Philip, Sherry Suratt, Shirley Cox and husband Kevin Lappold; one son, Westley Osborne and wife Shanna; one sister,
Gina Flannery; three brothers, David Griner, Darrell Griner and wife Jane, Leonard Kowalski and wife Audrey; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews,
other relatives and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Leonard and Wanda Kowalski, and his son, William Charles Osborne.
Viewing will be Monday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
To sign Mark J. Kowalski's online guest book, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.
com
Services under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -