Marlene Annette "Lane" Moss
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Annette "Lane" Moss, 38, of Poteau, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Monroe.
Marlene was born Sept. 29, 1981 in Ft. Smith, Ark., to Kenneth Sr. and Cheryl (McGrew) Moss.
Survivors include her son Nelson Ray Hobbs, Jr., mother Cheryl Morton, father Kenneth Moss Sr., sisters Teresa Nixon and Taunya Moss all of Poteau, Faith Harness of Denver and Amber Carroll of Shady Point, brothers Kenneth Moss Jr., Carthol "Corky" Moss, Josh Moss, Joseph Morton and George Morton Jr. all of Poteau, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Poteau Church of Christ with Don Cherry officiating.
The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to visit with relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Church of Christ in Poteau
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved