Marlene Annette "Lane" Moss, 38, of Poteau, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Monroe.

Marlene was born Sept. 29, 1981 in Ft. Smith, Ark., to Kenneth Sr. and Cheryl (McGrew) Moss.

Survivors include her son Nelson Ray Hobbs, Jr., mother Cheryl Morton, father Kenneth Moss Sr., sisters Teresa Nixon and Taunya Moss all of Poteau, Faith Harness of Denver and Amber Carroll of Shady Point, brothers Kenneth Moss Jr., Carthol "Corky" Moss, Josh Moss, Joseph Morton and George Morton Jr. all of Poteau, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Poteau Church of Christ with Don Cherry officiating.

The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to visit with relatives and friends.

