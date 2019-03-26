Services Evans & Miller Funeral Homes 411 Dewey Poteau , OK 74953 (918) 647-2238 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Schrodt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Baker (Davison) Schrodt

1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Baker Schrodt entered the presence of our Lord on March 22, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and educator to each and all. Mary was born in Poteau on Tuesday, July 12, 1955, to Rowena and Jack Davison. She is the 12th of their 13 children. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Harold Davison; and nephew, John Hamilton.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Schrodt; her son, Forrest Baker; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Mark Adams, Lisa and Stan Conrad, Sharon and Alan Broyles, Jan and Harold Duncan, Pat and Babe Smith, Martha Hamilton and Dama Bogle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry Davison, Charles and Joni Davison, Joe and Thelma Davison, Mike and Irene Davison; 22 nieces and nephews along with 37 great-nieces and nephews.

Mary (a.k.a. Mary Katherine, Kathy and Kitty Kat for her love of cats) loved life and lived each day to the fullest. Her family meant everything to her. She was kind, loyal and loving, always wanting to lend a helping hand to those she thought may need it. Growing up with Mary in our hometown of Poteau we named ourselves the "flip flop" sisters. There we would play and dream about life and all the things we would do. Nancy, Mary's older sister by just months, could never really sneak off without her. When visiting friends just down the street Mary would often follow Nancy and stand outside of the friend's home. She would wait there until Nancy was ready to go home. Mary also managed to bring home any stray cat she could find and her love for such little creatures continued throughout her life. Mary loved music; singing in the High School Glee Club and gracing her nieces and nephews with a little Chaka Khan or Michael Jackson when riding around town with her.

Mary loved teaching. Having graduated with a bachelors in education from Northeastern University in Tahlequah and a masters from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater; Mary spent more than 40 years teaching business, typing, accounting, and English. She also was involved with the Gifted and Talented program as well as teaching 14 years of evening GED classes. Students loved Mary often calling her their "favorite" and she enjoyed watching them accomplish their dreams. Even Mary's family members benefited from tutoring sessions. One niece spoke of a time while at OU that Aunt Kathy got her through business accounting by a hypothetical shopping trip scenario.

Mary will be missed most for the love she showed others. Many say Mary's ease and nonjudgmental spirit allowed them to feel immediately invited and welcomed as a friend or family member. Kitty Kat loved to laugh and act silly and she loved to make others smile. Her brilliant mind was sharper than most, but never had the appearance of "better than." She loved a good book, was a library of knowledge and we will all miss her wisdom and grace.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Evans and Miller Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, Poteau with the Rev. Phil McGehee officiating. Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries