Mary Ellen Crooks, 73, of Republic, Mo., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Republic.

Mary was born March 14, 1947, in Oklahoma City to James Robert and Minnie Pearl (Cagle) York.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald Lee Crooks, stepson Terry Crooks and brothers and sisters Alvin, Kenney, Joedan, Joann, Opel, Wanda, J.R., Jerry and Helen.

Survivors include her children John and Leticia Cook of Republic, Robert and Michelle Cook of Henderson, Nev., Lonnie and Denise Cook of Mountain Home, Idaho, Ronald Jr. and Cheryl Crooks of Haines City, Fla,, Darrell and Rhonda Crooks of Aurora, Ill., Sharon and Gary Siler of Clever, Mo., Donna and Travis Lynn of Aurora, Ill., and Amanda Crooks of Aurora, Ill., brothers Raburn York of Choctaw and Sherman York of Heavener, grandchildren Ashley, Zoe, Tiera, Daniel, Michael, James, Maria, Mikayla, Brady, Chloe-Ann, Jazmyn, Raegan, Andrew, Travis, Emma, Nick, Justin and Anthony, great-grandchildren Lilliana, Jacob, Skylar, Noah, Seely, Magnolia and Murphy-Jo, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

The family will visit with relatives and friends from 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Evans and Miller Funeral Home, with the gravesite services to immediately follow.

Pallbearers will be John, Robert and Lonnie Cook, Gary Siler, Sherman York and Jason Stegall.

