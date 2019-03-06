Mary Ellen Ross, 91, of Hughes entered her heavenly home on March 4, 2019.

Mary was the third of six children, born Aug. 1, 1927, to Emmett and Lula May (Harris) Warren. She married Lonnie Ross in May 1946. Mary worked at the Latimer County Hospital for over 30 years in pharmacy, emergency rooms and helping deliver many babies. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Lonnie Mack Ross; great-grandson, Tye Lyons; brother, Johnny Warren; sisters, Jessie Thomas and Nadine Carpenter.

She is survived by her one daughter, Sharon Branscum of Hughes, daughter-in-law, Peggy Ross of Fanshawe; four grandchildren, Mary Ann Akers and Doyal Akers of Fanshawe, Michelle and Steven Powell of Red Oak, Gina and John Stephens of Stuart, Shawna and John Herrington of Fanshawe; seven great-grandchildren, Anthony Borden of Hughes, Kolter and Jessie Borden of Panama, Audra and Justin Byous of Hughes, Breanna and Jared Shadwick of Heavener Rebekkah Qualls of Poteau, Carlie Powell of Red Oak, Rylee Stephens of Stuart; four great-great-grandchildren, Jaedon and Jedidiah Byous, Khyleigh Borden, Jaylee Shadwick; sisters, Betty Jo and husband Clyde McAlester of Leflore, Lola Davidson of Aumsville, Ore.; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Leflore Cemetery Pavilion with the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow. Pallbearers will be Steven Powell, Anthony Borden, Kolter Borden, Doyal Akers, Justin Byous and Casey Warren.

The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to visit with family and friends.