|
|
Mary Fae Hoffman, 89, of Bokoshe passed away Dec. 3, in Fayetteville, Ark. Mary was born Feb. 25, 1930, to James and Sallie (Caffey) Garrett.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Dec. 7 at First Baptist Church in Bokoshe, with Bro. Jerry Turner and Bro. Sam Watkins officiating. Interment will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jamie Hoffman, Jason Hoffman, Jeff Walker, Brian Hoffman, Gary Hoffman, and Hicks Hoffman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lary Carver, Gary Carver, Jim Lyons, J.D. Phillips, Gregg Norris, Jerald White, Les Warner, Duane Whitecotton, and David Lyons.
Mary loved the Lord and worshiped Him daily. She loved her family from the depths of her heart, as well as her church family at First Baptist Church of Bokoshe. She and her deceased husband, Junior, enjoyed camping, fishing, vacationing in Branson and family gatherings and celebrations during holidays and other special events.
Mary is survived by her sons Norman Hoffman and wife Susan of Bokoshe; Wayne Hoffman and wife Linda of Panama; Rick Hoffman and Leeann of Bokoshe; thirteen grandchildren: Laurie Graham, Jamie Hoffman, Carrie Covey, Jennie Hoffman, Barbie Weaver, Leah Ryan, Kelly Hildebrant, Jeff Walker, Jason Hoffman, Rachel Place, Robin Strickland, Brian Hoffman, Angela Johnson; twenty seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, A.N. Hoffman; a brother, James Garrett; sisters, Ida Boyd and Leota Baker; daughter-in-law Linda Kay Hoffman and a great grandson, Behr Place.
Family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To sign Ms. Hoffman's online guest book, please visit www.gracemanorfh.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019