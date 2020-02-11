|
|
Mary Francis Ritter, 80, formerly of Poteau, passed away Jan. 29, 2020 in Rogers, Ark.
Services will be 10 a.m. Feb. 1, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow
at Springhill Cemetery, Monroe.
Mary was born Nov. 23, 1939 in Heavener to Arthur and Elizabeth (Fruen) Morrison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Ritter; son, Clifford Ritter; her parents; and brother, Thomas Morrison.
Survivors include her children, Eugene and Linda Ritter of Poteau, Charles and Vickie Ritter of Bentonville, Ark., Michael and Stephanie Ritter of Centerton, Ark.; grandchildren, Chris Ritter of Mustang, Vicky Ramirez of Heavener, Mark Ritter of Bentonville, Ark., Cynthia Lopez of Grove, Serena Jones and Madison Ritter of Centerton, Ark.; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eula Faye Baker, Joyce Smith, Marie Baker; one brother, Franklin Morrison; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020