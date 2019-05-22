Mary H. Gibson, 80, of Wister passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019, in Wister.

Mary was born Aug. 25, 1938, in Wister to George and Ollie (Hunnicutt) Curtis. Mary retired from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services after serving 30 years. She worked for Wister Public Schools for 23 years and was currently employed at Shady Point Public Schools. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Roy Gibson; son, Roy Gibson; three sisters; three brothers; and one great-grandson.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Robbie Santoyo and husband Larry of Kansas City, Mo., and Karen Gibson of Wister; four grandchildren, Crystal Fields and husband Scott of Frontenac, Kan., Chris Inman and wife Lori of Lenapah, Shelly Mutal of Seattle, Wash., Dustin Gibson of Wister; six great-grandchildren, Kennedi, Karma and Kaston Fields, Taylor, Teague and Trace Inman; sisters, Georgia Jernigan of Wister, Carolyn Curtis of Granada Hills, Callif.; brother, J.C. Curtis of Durant; beloved friends, Marilyn Pledger and Ruby Hall; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at First Church of the Nazarene, Wister, with Pastor Jerry Townley officiating. Burial will follow in Maxey Cemetery, Wister.

Pallbearers will be Sam Walden, Ted Pride, Shane Turnipseed, Bruce Gillham, Todd Thompson and Rick Meeks.

The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.