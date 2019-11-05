Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Mary I. Merkling


1961 - 2019
Mary I. Merkling Obituary
Mary I. Merkling, 57, of Poteau passed away Saturday, Oct. 5 in Ft. Smith, Ark. Mary was born November 11, 1961 in Poteau to Roy E. & Mary F. (Francis) Sanders. She had a kind, forgiving heart. Mary loved her family and friends unconditionally. All of her hope is in Jesus and she wants you to know that He loves you. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Theresa Gober.
Survivors include her son, Neil J. Merkling of Poteau; daughter, Mary P. Faria of Sallisaw; brothers, John W. Sanders of Wister, Roy Sanders Jr. of Austin, Ark., Ray Sanders of Canada, Kyle Sanders of Monroe, Kegan Blake of Shady Point; sister, Alyssa Miller of Bokoshe; niece, Tina Shepard of Shady Point; grandchildren, Mary Jane Faria of Athens, GA, Noah James Johnson of Searcy, Ark., Evelynn Jolene Johnson & Eleanor Florence Thompson of Sallisaw; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019
